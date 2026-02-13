The most recent edition of the PlayStation State of Play is now behind us. As before, it’s a pretty substantial list of announcements. Some of these were pretty much expected, with a few surprises thrown in as well. Here are some of the highlights.

Ghost of Yotei Legends

From the first category, we have Ghost of Yotei Legends, the multiplayer component for the game. As with its Tsushima equivalent, things take on a supernatural turn with the mode, but things remain otherwise familiar. You choose between one of four character classes, presumably with fixed weapon, skill and item loadouts. You can then team up with up to three other players for the challenges ahead.

An accompanying PlayStation Blog post says there will be a series of 12 story missions, with an incursion unlocking after every three. Much like the predecessor, you’ll have to wait for an additional month before raids unlock. But in the meantime, Ghost of Yotei Legends adds a lobby for your team to unwind between missions. You can practice your archery here, or participate in activities like Bamboo Strike available for those who must be competitive even when taking a break.

With all that said, Ghost of Yotei Legends will be added to the game as a free update on 10 March, as part of patch 1.5.

Death Stranding 2 PC

Second on the list of not really surprising announcements is the PC port for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. Not much to say here beyond the usual PC benefits like uncapped frame rates during gameplay and widescreen support. Oh, and also DualSense support, the absence of which would be really surprising if it was absent from a previously PS5-exclusive title.

For those on said console, the PlayStation Blog entry says that there will be new modes and features coming to both platforms. Though more details will be shared in the coming months, so that won’t be out any time soon.

But the PC port itself? It’s coming on 19 March. If you haven’t caught up on its story, the first game is currently – conveniently – 75% off on Steam.

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered

Not as expected as the other two is the remaster for Legacy of Kain: Defiance. With the remaster, you get modernised graphics, but if you need the full nostalgia kick, you have a toggle to switch back to the original. You also get full 3rd-person camera control, as well as wayfinding maps. The remaster also comes with unlockable skins for both characters. And of course, a photo mode to make use of both the skins and the graphics toggle. Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered will be available starting 3 March on PS5 and PS4.

Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition

A surprise in more ways than one is Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition. This edition lets you play five versions of the game, including a prototype that was never made playable before. Of course, you’ll get modern fixtures like multiple save slots and a 60-second rewind, as well as infinite lives and continues if that wasn’t enough.

Also a surprise is that it will be available on PS5 later today, as it got tagged with a 13 February release. It’s not reflected on the PS Store at the time of writing, but check back later in the day to see if that changes. Physical editions will come a lot later, on 26 June.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection 2

Stuck in the PS3 limbo for the longest time, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots will soon be coming to most modern platforms, via the Master Collection 2. Also included here is Peace Walker, or more specifically the PS3 HD Collection version of the game. The magic of the latter is also, arguably, what Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Paid tried – and failed – to recreate, having gutted the co-op multiplayer component entirely.

The Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection 2 will be released on 27 August. To reiterate, this is not a PlayStation exclusive, despite when it was revealed. It will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, PC via Steam, as well as both Nintendo Switch 1 and 2. With it and the recent Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, modern gamers can get access to basically the best three games in the series.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse

From Motion Twin, the developer of Dead Cells; and Evil Empire, the team behind The Rogue Price of Persia, comes a 2D Castlevania game in conjunction with the series’ 40th anniversary. Called Belmont’s Curse, the game is set in 1499 Paris, where a successor of Trevor Belmont is tasked with dealing with monstrous creatures that suddenly emerged from the shadows. The familiar whip is a featured weapon, as well as primary platforming tool.

Not much else has been revealed, which unfortunately includes when it will be released. All that’s been said is that it will be out sometime this year.

Silent Hill: Townfall

Closing off Konami’s list is Silent Hill: Townfall, which is being co-published with Annapurna. From the reveal trailer and the PlayStation Blog entry, the game is played from a first-person perspective, through the eyes of protagonist Simon Ordell. He is armed with a CRTV, a reimagining of the series’ radio. Where before it only produced static to serve as a proximity warning for nearby enemies, it now lets you “see” through the environment to locate threats. It will also pick up signals that lead to more story element reveals.

No precise release date here, sadly. Instead, we get the year-wide 2026 release window.

John Wick

Well, the game doesn’t have a name yet, but there’s a John Wick game that’s in development. And it’s being made by Saber Interactive, so feel free to set expectations based on, say, Space Marine 2. Story-wise, there’s the participation of Chad Stahelski, who directed the series.

If nothing else, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be like Hex where it was pretty much a tactical game. Here, it looks like it full-on action, but of course, we’re only speculating based on what we see. Being still in development, there’s obviously no release date yet, and it may be awhile before it gets one.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

This one’s for the FGC. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls gets three character reveals as part of a team – Unbreakable X-Men. This consists of the already revealed Storm, as well as Magik, Wolverine and Danger. The game will also get an Episode mode, which is essentially a story mode. To put it simply, it’s getting a “Tokon original story set in the Marvel Universe”.

While there’s a lot more of the roster to be revealed, the game now has a release date of 6 August, on PS5 and PC. It’s also gotten its prices revealed for the former. The standard edition costs RM249, while the Digital Deluxe Edition costs RM359, which gets you the Year-1 season pass. Finally, the Ultimate Edition is RM429 which gets you additional costumes for the playable characters.

God of War Sons of Sparta

As you’d expect from a State of Play stream, it ends with a PlayStation series – God of War. More specifically, there are two announcements here. One is the 2D action platformer Sons of Sparta, which is a prequel, sort of, to the entire series, featuring a young adult Kratos. The original voice actor for the character, TC Carson, serves as the narrator for the game, rather than the character itself.

This is another game that has been, as they say, shadow-dropped. It’s available now on the PlayStation Store for RM131.44, or RM171.18 for the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Speaking of TC Carson, PlayStation also announced that the original trilogy is being remade. This is another “still very early in development” situations, so no release window for it yet.

(Source: PlayStation / YouTube)