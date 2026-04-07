NVIDIA announced DLSS 5 back in March, and it’s already raising conversations among fans and critics alike. However, if you do a quick search for the full official announcement video on YouTube, you won’t find it, because it’s been copyright-stripped by an Italian-based TV channel.

Yes, you read that right. An Italian channel called La7 reached out to YouTube to get a DMCA takedown of “their footage” of DLSS 5, and that takedown included the source of the footage, NVIDIA itself.

What Just Happened?

The craziest thing ever happened on YouTube. La7, an Italian television channel has used footage from Nvidia DLSS 5 Trailer and then sent a copyright strike to every YouTube video that supposedly used “their footage”, including Nvidia themselves. Nvidia’s own DLSS 5… pic.twitter.com/o8NONgc5iu — NikTek (@NikTek) April 5, 2026

La7 basically used footage from the NVIDIA DLSS 5 announcement, but, as Tom’s Hardware puts it, it seems like an overzealous employee of the company thought it would be a good idea to start sending out DMC complaints on a mass scale, at which point YouTube’s AI moderators started taking down the “relevant videos”, which included the official announcement video.

The situation is, beyond a shadow of a doubt, a massive irony. However, the more important takeaway here is that YouTube itself seemed to have executed the takedown without so much as a comprehensive look-through of the details of the complaint. “In our systems, AI classifiers help detect potentially violative content at scale, and reviewers work to confirm whether content has actually crossed policy lines,” it said on its blog. “AI is continuously increasing both the speed and accuracy of our content moderation systems.”

Funnily enough, NVIDIA’s other DLSS 5 video demonstrations were spared from the DMCA takedown, while the reposting of the official announcement video on other channels, such as IGN, are still active. That leads us to believe that the YouTube AI moderator is seemingly selective in who or which channel is streaming the relevant content. Again, the irony here is that NVIDIA, the creator of the technology and original poster of the announcement, was not spared from the take down.

(Source: