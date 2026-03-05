U Mobile signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Palo Alto Networks, the US-based cybersecurity company. Through the new partnership, the telco says that it will leverage its partner’s network-embedded Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) solutions.

“By embedding advanced security capabilities into the network, cybersecurity adoption is significantly simplified, enabling U Mobile’s customers, both consumers and enterprises, to benefit from intelligent, automated and frictionless protection without having to install software on their devices. This move aligns with the company’s broader ambition to deliver a secure, resilient and advanced network where cybersecurity operates natively within the infrastructure, stopping threats before they reach end-user devices.”

U Mobile says that it will be leveraging Palo Alto Networks’ Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) platform, along with its AI-powered Cloud-Delivered Security Services (CDSS) for the SECaaS solutions. It says that once implemented, it will rapidly be expanded to next-generation 5G network and existing 4G network, providing real‑time protection against malware, phishing attempts, command‑and‑control threats, and other evolving zero-day cyber-attacks at the network level.

“U Mobile is aware that cybersecurity is a real concern for all Malaysians, be it individuals, families or businesses, especially as scam activities, cyber threats, phishing attempts and online fraud continue to rise locally and globally. As Malaysia’s newest 5G network provider, we have been continuously investing in strengthening the security of our network, and this latest collaboration with Palo Alto Networks will see us integrating SECaaS directly into our network infrastructure, a first for a Malaysian telco. The network-based approach means we can offer a more secure user experience for daily services like online banking, e-wallet transactions, accessing remote work tools, or cloud applications. Apart from that, U Mobile is also able to empower enterprises to innovate and adopt 5G, 5G-A and AI-driven solutions with confidence, as any threat will be addressed at the network level,” Woon Ooi Yuen, Chief Technology Officer of U Mobile, said.

(Source: U Mobile)