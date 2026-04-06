Intel recently and silently rolled out the Core Ultra 7 251HX. The processor is part of its Arrow Lake-HX lineup, and while this is a quiet launch, the chip first appeared in a couple of laptops from Lenovo and MSI, and was originally thought to be an unannounced CPU.

The Core Ultra 7 251HX now has an official product page on Intel’s site. Specs-wise, we’re looking at an 18-core CPU, comprising six P-Cores and 12 E-Cores. Additionally, it also carries 30MB of Intel Smart Cache, a boost clock of 5.1GHz, and base P-Core and E-Core clocks of 2.9GHz and 2.5GHz, respectively. The 251HX has a TDP of 55W but can turbo up to 160W.

Again, the 251HX is part of Intel’s Arrow Lake-HX series of mobile processors, which is derived from its dekstop counterparts. In keeping with a more recent tradition, the chipmaker has a tendency of releasing souped-up versions of these laptop processor that are, in turn, fitted in laptops that are equally as high-octane in their performance delivery. Naturally, one of the main trade-offs to having such powerful hardware — high performance CPU, power discrete graphics, OLED display with high resolution and refresh rate. That sort of thing — is that battery life may not necessarily be top priority, nor would portability.

If you’re looking for something more modern and up-to-date from the blue chipmaker, then you’ll obviously be wanting to check out its new Panther Lake lineup. On that note, we had the opportunity to test out its top-spec Core Ultra X9 388H via the ASUS Zenbook DUO. We strongly recommend that you give that a read if you’re thinking about considering getting a system with said processor.

Getting back to the 251HX, its position on the totem pole of performance and power technically puts it just below the Core Ultra 7 265HX and 255HX, making it something of a base model of the Core Ultra 7 200 Series. And just below it would be the Core Ultra 5 245HX.

(Source: Intel, Videocardz)