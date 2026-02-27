The new ASUS Zenbook DUO is officially available for preorder right now and will continue until 31 March. The laptop, which debuted back during CES 2026, is a dual screen laptop, and also one of the first laptops to ship out with Intel’s top-tier Core Ultra 300 Series CPU.

As we’ve already reviewed the laptop, we’ll just give you the broad strokes of the specs. Beneath the hood, the new Zenbook DUO is fitted with the Intel Core Ultra X9 388H with ARC B390 iGPU, 32GB LPDDR5X-9600 (8,533MT/s effective), 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a 99Wh battery. The dual displays are 14-inch Lumina Pro OLED panels, with 3K (2,880 x 1,800) resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, plus 1,000 nits peak brightness.

ASUS claims that the Zenbook DUO, with its 99Wh battery, can last up to 32 hours on a single display, while running it in dual display mode will net you up to 13 hours. Our review had different findings, though, and we urge you to read our review to learn how it actually performed off the wall.

The ASUS Zenbook DUO will retail at an SRP of RM12,999, which is actually surprising, because we initially speculated this laptop would cost north of RM18,000. To sweeten the pot, customers who preorder the laptop will also receive a pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones worth RM1,799, while stocks last.

We did ask ASUS if it intends to bring in any other SKUs of the Zenbook DUO, to which it said yes, it intends to bring in two more variations in the future, but didn’t give us a timeline.

Again, we’ve already reviewed the Zenbook DUO prior to the local launch, so you can check that out if you’re looking to make a more informed decision before you purchase it.