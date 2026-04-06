Edifier has launched a new desktop speaker in China. While not as outwardly quirky as the Huazai New Cyber unveiled last year, the Hecate Aurora has its own distinctive look. The device pairs a metallic rear case with a transparent acrylic front panel in a design inspired by the Braun Audio 300 turntable. Retro aesthetics aside, the speaker is equipped with RGB lighting, because it’s meant to appeal to gamers.

Other than looking pretty, the Hecate Aurora gets a compact form factor measuring 225 x 76 x 55mm. This allows it to fit under most monitors. Meanwhile, a set of physical buttons control power, volume, as well as other operations. Furthermore, the speaker packs dual 56mm cone drivers and a racetrack-shaped passive radiator for balanced audio. The device delivers up to 20W peak power and supports a frequency range of 120Hz to 20kHz.

For connectivity, it relies on Bluetooth 6.0 for wireless audio streaming. As for wired connections, an AUX input is available. The speaker is compatible with a variety of devices, including smartphones, laptops, desktops, as well as tablets. In addition to this, it can pair with gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch.

Moreover, the Edifier has equipped the speaker with a 5,200mAh battery. This cell offers up to five hours of playback with RGB lighting enabled. With the lights off, it can last for 11 hours. It takes about three hours to charge the battery to full, and the speaker can be used during charging.

On the subject of RGB lighting, the Hecate Aurora offers 14 different effects, including rainbow and static colours. Naturally, users can customise these effects, either through the onboard controls or the Edifier app. The app also offers more functionality, such as the ability to switch sound modes, monitor the battery, and set timers.

In China, the Edifier Hecate Aurora retails for CNY269 (~RM157). At the time of writing, there is no word on local availability.

(Source: Gizmochina)