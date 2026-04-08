Edifier officially launched its M90 Bluetooth speakers in Malaysia. The desktop speakers use a bookshelf design, making them easy for placement, be it on a desktop, table, or even the shelf.

“The newly released Edifier M90 Bluetooth Speaker is a compact and active speaker made for users who want better sound while having less space. With a strong output and versatile connectivity, it could easily fit into your daily setups. As users nowadays look more for a balance between performance and practicality, the Edifier M90 stands out as an amazing option in the compact speaker category.”



Specs-wise, the speakers have a 100W RMS total output, powered by dual high efficiency Class-D amplifiers. Additionally, each speaker feature 1-inch silk dome tweeters and 4-inch long-throw aluminium mid-bass drivers, allowing them, as Edifier claims, to deliver clear vocals, as well as balanced mids and highs.

There is also plenty of connectivity options, despite the M90 being Bluetooth capable. Breaking down the list, the speakeres are Bluetooth 6.0 compatible with LDAC support, have HDMI eARC for TV support, Optical input, USB-C connectivity, and last but not least, auxillary connectivity. “This makes it suitable for multiple use cases, whether as a desktop speaker, a TV audio upgrade, or part of a home setup. When connected via HDMI eARC, users can also control volume and power using their TV remote through HDMI CEC.”

Controls for the M90 are simple too: it comes with a 2.4GHz omni-directional remote, an integrated control knob, and can even be control via Edifier’s dedicated ConneX mobile app.

The Edifier M90 is already available for purchase via the brand’s official page and authorised retailers. While the speakers are currently being listed at RM899, the brand’s official distributor did confirm with us that the pricing will go up to RM999 later today.

(Source: Edifier)