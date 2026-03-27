WhatsApp has announced a new feature roundup recently, and now there’s another batch being announced. This one is arguably a lot more meaningful as one of it consists of cross-platform transfers between iOS and Android without losing your chat history.

And lets start with exactly that. As part of the new announcement, WhatsApp says that the chat transfer feature now supports moving chat histories from iOS to Android, in addition to within the same platform. Though notably, this is not currently possible on the WhatsApp Business app.

Next on the list is the ability to have two WhatsApp accounts on iOS devices. Android has gotten this for quite awhile now, but now you can have two accounts on a single iPhone. The way it works should be mostly familiar, and you should be able to easily see which account is currently active at the bottom tab.

Perhaps something that plagues many a WhatsApp user after a few years, is storage management. The new update rollout will enable you to find and delete large files directly within any chat. And you can do this simply by tapping the chat name and select the Manage Storage option. Which is something you will probably need to do when you inexplicably find your phone running out of storage space.

To round things off, WhatsApp also added a couple of AI-related features. One is letting you use Meta AI to touch up photos directly in your chat before sending it. Though this is noted as something that may not be available to all users. Finally, there’s AI-powered Writing Help, which drafts a suggested response based on your conversation.

(Source: WhatsApp)