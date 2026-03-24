WhatsApp has announced a number of new features for group chats, one of them being an extension of a previously announced feature. In a sense, this round-up of features are focused on adding flavour to and individuality to group chats. The less formal kinds, particularly.

First on the list is group event reminders. This, as the name suggests, is an extension to events in group chats introduced back in 2024. Beyond just a general reminder to everyone in the group, you can also set custom early reminders for invitees. In a sense, this is somewhat related to the ability to schedule calls in group chats.

Next on the list is probably more useful for larger, and less tight-knit groups. It’s called member tags, which essentially allows you to assign yourself a specific tag to inform the group, letting yourself be easier to identify. You can also tag yourself differently for each group you’re in, and per the example WhatsApp provided, you can be “Anna’s Dad” in one, and “goalkeeper” in another.

Finally, there’s text stickers. While the obvious thing to do with stickers is usually to use a cute image, sometimes text will suffice for things like inside jokes within the group. Or even a well-known internet meme that needs no accompanying image.

These come as part of what the Meta subsidiary calls its new feature roundup. Though things are not necessarily in chronological order. Also included in the roundup are things like group chat message histories announced last month.