realme recently released the newest additions to its numbered series in certain markets. The realme 16 Pro lineup consists of two models, namely a Pro and a Pro+ model. Now, the Chinese phone maker is preparing to bring the new devices to our shores.

Positioned as the brand’s boldest statement for creators thus far, the realme 16 Pro series comes with a 200MP camera. Notably, realme claims that the lineup offers the only 200MP smartphone camera in the country with a price below RM2,500. However, the company has yet to reveal how much the handsets will actually cost.

While realme has not revealed much information on the upcoming devices, we can probably expect them to share some specifications with the versions launched in India. Based on these models, we can expect the regular Pro to come with a 1.5K resolution AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Other features include a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset, 7,000mAh battery, as well as IP68 and IP69K ratings.

On the other hand, the Pro+ variant will likely pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. Beyond that, it could come with a 7,000mAh battery and the same IP68 and IP69K ratings. For imaging, it sports a triple setup comprising a 200MP main shooter, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. Worth noting that the base Pro has a similar setup minus the telephoto camera.

That said, it is unclear whether the models headed our way will keep the same specs, or if any details will change along the way. We will have to wait until realme divulges more details. In the meantime, the brand has opened pre-orders for the lineup. From now until 10 April 2026, customers can place a RM20 deposit to secure a model.

To sweeten the deal, the company is offering free gifts worth up to RM897. These include a Smart Band, a RM100 rebate, a one-year extended warranty, and a one-year warranty for screen cracks.

(Source: realme press release)