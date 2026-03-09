realme Malaysia has officially launched its latest entry-level option, the realme Note 80. Despite being a beginner-friendly device, the company claims that it features “military-grade shock resistance” in addition to its large battery. As the name suggests, it is the sequel to the realme Note 70.

Although the new device is already available in the country, realme Malaysia has yet to update its official website, while its Shopee and Lazada listings remain incomplete. As such, the full specifications are not available locally for now. That said, most, if not all, of the details can be found on realme Indonesia’s website, which we will be referencing alongside the information currently available in Malaysia.

1 of 3 - +

Per the Indonesian website, the device features a 6.74-inch Corning Glass LCD panel with 720 x 1,600 pixel resolution, up to a 90Hz refresh rate, and an average brightness of 450 nits. The promotional images say that the device can survive a maximum drop height of 1.8 metres thanks to the ArmorShell Protection and the aforementioned military-grade shock resistance. It also features an ultra-slim design, measuring only 7.94mm thin, and IP54 dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, the device features a Unisoc T7250 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A 6,300mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging powers the device. According to the company, the battery cell has undergone 48 months of durability testing and offers up to four years of battery health. The Note 80 also comes with 48-month Fluency Protection, which the company claims helps prevent performance degradation over time. Lastly, the company did not specify the operating system the device runs on but stated that it supports several AI features.

1 of 3 - +

For imaging, the Note 80 features an 8MP ultra-wide rear sensor and a 5MP front-facing camera. As for video recording, the rear camera supports up to 1080p at 30fps, while the front camera can only do 720p at 30fps.

As mentioned earlier, the realme Note 80 is now available in Malaysia and comes in Glacier Blue and Storm Black colourways. The official Facebook post says that the device retails for RM399, while the official Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop say it goes for RM449. Regardless of the price difference, those interested can purchase the device at the aforementioned websites and from authorised distributors.

(Source: realme Malaysia [Facebook], realme Indonesia [website])