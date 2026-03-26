Slightly over two weeks since it was spotted in the wild, Razer has officially launched the Viper V4 gaming mouse. But as an added surprise, the videogames peripheral brand also took the opportunity to refresh a pretty unlikely product category. This comes in the form of the Gigantus V2 Pro mouse mat.

Starting with the mouse, the Razer Viper V4 Pro continues to refine its already defining features. This means weighing less, down to 49g (or 50g in white), and as expected, adopting the optical scroll wheel from the DeathAdder V4 Pro.

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Other incremental upgrades include the use of the HyperSpeed Gen 2 wireless tech for up to 8,000 Hz polling rate, Gen 3 Focus Pro 50K optical sensor, and Gen 4 optical switches. The more efficient sensor also means better battery life, now up to 180 hours at 1,000 Hz polling rate.

First Mat With Five Ratings

Moving on to the Razer Goliathus V2 Pro, this comes in five variants, a massive departure from the usual two. Rather than just the usual Control or Speed versions, there’s also Max versions of each to further emphasise their qualities. And a fifth, Balance, has been added for good measure, for the genre-agnostic gamer. For context, Speed mats are usually low friction, allowing for low effort wild swipes. Control mats, on the other hand are high friction, making sure that only intention, not momentum, affects mouse movement.

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Beyond just surface friction, the mouse mats also make use of the the brand’s proprietary GlideCore foam. Which means even the firmness of the mat is tailored to the friction level of choice. Per the announcement, the Max Control mat gets a cushioned foam while the Max Speed foam is firmer.

If you’re interested, both are already available, to some degree anyway. The Razer Viper V4 Pro comes with a RM769 price tag regardless of colour. As for the Goliathus V2 Pro, this is priced at RM249 in the standard black colourway. That being said, the Max Speed mat specifically will only be available at a later, unspecified date. Then there’s the special NiKo Edition that we saw last month. It even comes in its own speed rating, as it were, but it’s unclear whether it’s a balanced mat, or if it leans one way or another. It still has a RM80 premium over the other versions, priced at RM329.