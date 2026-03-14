We’re just about a year after the launch of the Razer Viper V3 Pro. Which means it’s about time a successor showed up. And indeed, it has, but probably not in the way the videogames peripheral brand intended. The retail box of the Viper V4 Pro has already appeared in the wild. And this is despite the company making no official announcement just yet.

Images of the Razer Viper V4 Pro has made several appearances on the internet, including Reddit. And for the most part, it looks to be an incremental upgrade over the V3 Pro, save for the optical scroll wheel. This one, it inherited from the DeathAdder V4 Pro. While it’s a meaningful upgrade, chances are it won’t be enough for owners of the V3 to upgrade. Unless their scroll wheel starts acting up, as that’s usually one of the first things to go wrong anyway.

Of course, there could be other upgrades that are not visible on the retail box of the Viper V4 Pro. It may be wishful thinking, but Razer could have finally extended the optical switches to the side buttons rather than just the main two clickers. Less likely to happen is for it to have rapid triggers, as that would be a completely new feature to the mouse line, and the brand would definitely heavily advertise it on the box.

All that aside, with the retail box out in the wild, an official announcement should be coming soon. But when, exactly, is the Razer Viper V4 Pro launching? A source familiar with the matter tells us that it will be sometime this month, hot on the heels of the Logitech Pro X2 Superstrike. It looks to be an uphill battle on the features front, though. And knowing the brand’s usual pricing strategy, it may be an uphill battle there too.

(Source: Reddit)