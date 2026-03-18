Nintendo recently released a software update for the Switch 2 known as “Handheld Mode Boost”. Basically, it allows owners to run some original Switch games at Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, up from its original HD (1280 x 720) mode.

The boost is just one of several improvements that come with the system software update, which was released with the 22.0.0 system. To be clear, Handheld Mode Boost doesn’t work with all original Switch titles, and to be even more precise, this isn’t a case of AI upscaling.

Handheld Mode Boost basically tells the console to run the game in the original Switch’s docked TV mode on the Switch 2. It’s a logical tweak, given that the docked mode of the latter actually ran the game in native Full HD mode.

In short, if you’re playing a Switch game on the Switch 2 console, you should already be seeing higher resolution visuals and experiencing some performance improvement, wherever applicable.

Other features that were released with the software 22.0.0 update are either cosmetic or minor, one of which includes a change to the on-screen text and animations whenever you load a virtual game card on the Home menu. Another addition is the ability to save notes about users on your friends list. which will only be visible to you and not your friends.

You can read the rest of the update from the official Nintendo support page.

(Source: Nintendo)