The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has officially brought its updated prepaid SIM registration framework into force, issuing it as a Mandatory Standard via a Commission Determination. The move formalises measures that were previously announced following a public inquiry process, but now gives them full legal effect.

The new Mandatory Standard for the Registration of End Users of Public Cellular Prepaid Services was registered yesterday on 26 February 2026 under Sections 55 and 104(1)(b) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA 1998), and replaces the 2017 guidelines. This marks the next step in a regulatory tightening that MCMC said was necessary to curb fraudulent registrations, identity misuse, and scams linked to improperly registered SIM cards.

Prepaid SIM Ownership Limits

Among the measures now formally enforced is the cap on the number of prepaid SIM cards an individual may hold per mobile operator. Malaysian citizens and permanent residents are limited to a maximum of five prepaid SIM cards per telco provider, while non-citizens are restricted to two per provider.

Stricter Identity Verification Requirements

Customers must present original identification documents during registration. Copies, scanned images, or photographs of identity documents are not permitted. For Malaysian citizens, verification includes biometric authentication via MyKad fingerprint checks. Foreign nationals must undergo facial recognition verification using their passport.

Self-registration via telco digital platforms is also supported, but this must be conducted through the national digital identity system, MyDigital ID. This integration serves as an added authentication layer to prevent identity fraud and unauthorised registrations.

New Provisions Covering Minors

In regards to age restrictions, children under the age of 12 are not permitted to register for prepaid SIM cards. For individuals aged between 12 and 17, on the other hand, registration must be carried out by a parent or legal guardian. The guardian’s identity and consent must be properly recorded as part of the registration process.

Tourist SIM Validity Restricted

Tourist prepaid SIM cards are now subject to a strict validity period. Such SIMs may only remain active for up to three months, after which they will be automatically terminated.

Activation Confirmation Timeline Introduced

One operational detail newly specified under the Mandatory Standard is a defined processing window. Service providers must notify customers of their registration status within 12 hours of submission.

Telcos and Dealers Face Direct Accountability

The Mandatory Standard also places heavier compliance responsibility on mobile network operators and their authorised dealers. Telcos must ensure that identity verification procedures are properly followed and that dealers adhere strictly to the requirements. Non-compliance may result in regulatory action under the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Questions Over The Five-SIM Limit

It is worth recalling that MCMC initially proposed limiting prepaid SIM ownership to just two cards per telco. After receiving feedback during its public inquiry, the regulator revised the cap upward to five per service provider.

Based on MCMC’s statement, customers are allowed to own up to five prepaid SIM cards per telco. In practical terms, this means an individual could technically hold more than 10 prepaid numbers if registered across multiple providers. It is not entirely clear whether enforcement will address this scenario directly.

On paper, the higher limit may appear counterproductive, given that multiple phone numbers are often part of the modus operandi for scammers and other bad actors. While identity verification is now stricter than before, the overall effectiveness of the framework will ultimately depend on how firmly it is enforced. Only time will tell whether the new standards will actually leave an impact or change nothing at all.

