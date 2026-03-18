Earlier today, Xiaomi gave us a tour, or rather, a preview of its new Smart Home product line up. The majority of products on display were already on sale, save for one or two being relatively new.

Greeting the group first is the kitchen area, where Xiaomi had its entire appliance section lined up. An airfryer in two flavours – single and double sections, the latter model able to cook different meats and vegetables at separate timings or altogether – a mini barista machine that grinds your beans and even comes with a steamer at the other end.

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It’s also not a Xiaomi party without the Mijia Refrigerator in tow, to which the brand actually had on display. Just not in the kitchen, and outside in the living room area, right next to the TV. Xiaomi’s humourously told us that this was technically a gamer’s ultimate dream setup: why get and walk all the way to the kitchen, when you can have the fridge sitting right next to the TV, therefore cutting down on the down time it takes for you to get a drink, snack, or leftovers that is sitting in the fridge.

Speaking of TVs, the Xiaomi TV Mini LED was on display (no pun intended) today, and more specifically, Xiaomi had the 85-inch model out on the floor. The brand made it clear that this wasn’t the Pro model, with said versions of the lineup expected to arrive a little later. Again, the lineup has already been announced, but this was definitely my first time seeing it up close.

With the price starting at RM2,499 for the 55-inch, the 85-inch model retails at RM8,999, which are pretty fair, if not reasonable prices for a Mini LED panel. At a glance, though, the frame smoothing feature was killing the picture a little bit, but until I get a unit in for review, I’ll have to reserve judgment.

As mentioned, there was a belle of the ball, star of the show, as it were. And that was the Mijia Air Conditioner Eco Inverter. The new aircond hasn’t got a price tag yet, because Xiaomi told us it hasn’t launched, but we did get the broad strokes of its specs. The appliance comes in two SKUs: one with 1HP and another with 1.5HP.

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Regardless of horsepower, both models are, unsurprisingly, able to be controlled via the Xiaomi app, although a dedicated remote control is shipped out with them. Beyond that, it’s got the usual AI Energy Saving mode, Super-high Airflow Rapid cooling, as well as a self-cleaning function and option to schedule a maintenance via the dedicated phone app.