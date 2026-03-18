During this blessed month, where every act of kindness carries a deeper meaning, the spirit of giving takes centre stage. Inspired by the values of compassion and the importance of sharing rezeki (blessings), AEON Bank brings this ethos to life through its Ramadan and Syawal campaign, “Niat di Hati, Budi Terpateri”.

The campaign is built on the belief that sincere and good intentions (niat yang baik), expressed through kind and thoughtful actions (amal budi yang indah), can create meaningful and lasting outcomes. This theme is brought to life through a self-produced Ramadan Aidilfitri 2026 brand video, available on the Bank’s official YouTube channel.

Niat To Empower the Community in Need With Salam Prihatin 4.0

In the spirit of Ramadan and Syawal, AEON Bank continues to drive its flagship community impact programme, Salam Prihatin. This year, the financial inclusion initiative engaged with 100 households and a total of more than 400 beneficiaries from the community of Perumahan Pantai Permai in KL. It was held on 3 March 2026, in collaboration with AEON BiG Wangsa Maju and a local NGO, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Masyarakat Penyayang Lembah Pantai (PERKEMP) Lembah Pantai.

The bank took a hands-on approach in guiding beneficiaries on how to plan their budget and manage purposeful purchases of groceries and essential items, giving the beneficiaries the autonomy to optimise their budget, based on the needs of their respective families – be it multigenerational households, families with small children or those caring for persons with disabilities (PWD).

Each beneficiary family received a RM300 grocery budget, which rounded up AEON Bank’s contribution this year to RM30,000 in total. In order to assist the families with their grocery shopping on the event day, more than 50 bank employees, including the Bank’s senior leadership, were paired up with the families during the engagement.

Now in its fourth year, AEON Bank has engaged almost 2,000 beneficiaries throughout 4 years under its Salam Prihatin community-impact initiative.

Niat to be More Ringgit Savvy: Smart Savings and Value-Added Rewards

As part of the effort to help Malaysians manage the rising cost of living, AEON Bank has introduced several financial tools and meaningful rewards for its customers, including:

RM30 Raya Cashback

Looking to make every transaction more rewarding? AEON Bank has you covered! In celebration of this special time, customers can enjoy a RM30 cashback when paying with an AEON Bank Debit Card-i at stores participating in the MyDebit campaign, from 1 February to 15 April 2026.

Competitive Rate For Savings Pot

Do you want to passively grow your savings over time? With AEON Bank’s Savings Pot, you can enjoy a 3.00% p.a. profit rate, making it easier to build your funds steadily while staying on track with your financial goals. Whether you’re setting aside money for a rainy day, a future purchase, or long-term plans, Savings Pot helps your money work harder for you. This promotional profit rate is valid until 31 May 2026.

Personal Financing-i (PF-i)

The Bank offers financing options ranging from RM1,000 to RM100,000, with profit rates starting from 3.88% p.a. and flexible tenures between 3 and 84 months. Applying is also incredibly easy as you can do it via AEON Bank’s app. It is open to Malaysians with a minimum monthly gross income of RM2,500, including salaried employees, self-employed individuals, freelancers, and gig economy workers.

Neko Missions

Elevating the digital banking experience, the AEON Bank app features a gamified UI/UX, where users can earn RM5 cashback when making DuitNow QR transactions, valid until 15 May 2026.

Neko Sensei AI-Powered Financial Coach

In addition, the AEON Bank app also features Neko Sensei, the bank’s very own AI-powered in-app financial coach, designed to help users better track and manage their finances.

JomPay

Too busy with work and daily chores to find time for bill payments? With the AEON Bank app, customers can easily settle their telco and utility bills through JomPay, a convenient, centralised platform that makes managing all your essential online transactions simple.

Inclusivity and Flexibility With Removal of Minimum Balance

If you’ve been interested in the digital banking offerings but don’t yet have an AEON Bank account, here’s some good news. Starting 17 March 2026, the bank has removed the minimum balance requirement, making it more inclusive and easier than ever for everyone to join and enjoy the benefits. This change also ensures a Shariah-compliant digital banking experience, providing greater accessibility and flexibility for Malaysians.

Sah and Seamless Zakat Payment Via AEON Bank App

Starting from the month of Ramadan this year, customers can make their Zakat payment via the AEON Bank app in just a few steps. Moreover, customers can fulfil the contribution for 11 types of Zakat with a sah Aqad, including Zakat Fitrah, Zakat Pendapatan (Income), Zakat Perniagaan (Business), Zakat Emas (Gold) and more.

This additional feature is made possible through a strategic partnership with Tulus Digital. The Zakat payment feature currently facilitates Zakat contributions to Lembaga Zakat Selangor and PPZ-MAIWP, with plans to include more states and Zakat authorities in the near future.

Bringing Digital Banking to the Masses through O2O Wonders

1 of 2 - +

Beyond the digital screens, throughout four weeks of Ramadan, AEON Bank brought the O2O (online to offline) wonders to the crowd at the Bazaar Ramadan Seksyen 2 and 23, Shah Alam, in partnership with Persatuan Penjaja & Peniaga Kecil Melayu Negeri Selangor (PPPKMNS).

Experience Better Banking — The Digital Way with AEON Bank

There’s no better time to join AEON Bank. As a cloud-native, AI-powered digital bank, it offers accessible financial solutions for Malaysians while empowering communities to pursue their financial aspirations and achieve economic independence. Enjoy all these benefits and more by visiting the official website and download the AEON Bank digital banking app today by scanning the QR Code. To view the AEON Bank’s Ramadan Aidilfitri 2026 video, available on the Bank’s official YouTube channel.

This article is brought to you by AEON Bank.