AEON Bank has announced a new Zakat feature for its digital banking app, aimed at helping Muslim customers fulfill their religious obligations for Ramadan. This feature is the product of a collaboration with Tulus Digital. The Islamic social finance fintech platform acts as an authorised agent of the State Zakat authorities, including Pusat Pungutan Zakat MAIWP and Lembaga Zakat Selangor.

According to AEON Bank, the new feature promises a Shariah-compliant experience that is both secure and seamless. The Islamic digital bank highlights convenience as one of the perks of paying Zakat through the app. As users can access the feature at any time, they can forgo queueing at physical counters.

Other than that, the app offers comprehensive coverage, supporting 11 types of Zakat. Among the options listed are Income, Business, Gold, and KWSP. Furthermore, each payment includes a digital Aqad, ensuring that the transaction complies with Shariah principles. The feature also includes automatic record-keeping, with immediate in-app receipts. Tulus Digital will also send a payment notification via email. Of course, official tax-deductible receipts from state authorities remain accessible through the official portals.

To get started, the user must first download the AEON Bank app and activate their Savings Account-i. In the app, the Zakat feature is available on the home screen. After navigating to the feature, the user can select the authorised agency and the type of contribution. Then, they must fill in the required details. After reviewing and confirming the information, they must click on “T&C” and “Aqad”. To complete the contribution, they must then authorise the transaction. Receipts are issued upon successful payment.

It is worth noting that the AEON Bank app currently only facilitates payments for Lembaga Zakat Selangor and Pusat Pungutan Zakat MAIWP. That said, the company is planning to enable contributions to other state authorities “in the future”.

(Source: AEON Bank press release)