The government has agreed to provide an additional public holiday in conjunction with this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the decision over the weekend, saying the extra day off recognises the efforts and dedication of Malaysians who observed Ramadan throughout the month.

However, the exact date of the additional holiday will depend on when 1 Syawal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, is officially declared. The government outlined two possible scenarios depending on the confirmed date of Hari Raya.

The date for sighting the crescent of Syawal has been set for the evening of 19 March 2026 at 29 locations nationwide. The Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal said the official announcement of Hari Raya Aidilfitri will be made that evening via radio and television.

Possible Holiday Arrangements

If Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on Friday, 20 March : Additional public holiday on Monday, 23 March .

If it falls on Saturday, 21 March : Additional public holiday on Friday, 20 March .

Anwar said the government decided to make the announcement early to give Malaysians more time to organise their travel plans and family gatherings. According to him, the additional holiday also serves as a gesture of appreciation to the public, and hopes the extended break will allow families to celebrate Aidilfitri together.

The prime minister also announced the implementation of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2026 Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP). The scheme will run for 15 days beginning 14 March to help keep the prices of essential goods stable during the festive period.

The price control initiative covers seven days before and seven days after the celebration. Anwar noted that authorities have identified 24 controlled goods in Peninsular Malaysia, 23 in Sabah and Sarawak, and 22 in the Federal Territory of Labuan under the scheme.

(Source: Anwar Ibrahim [Facebook])