U Mobile has announced the appointment of Tunku Tun Aminah as its new Chairman, effective 13 March 2026. The leadership change marks a significant development for the orange telco as it continues to evolve its corporate structure while advancing its role in Malaysia’s telecommunications sector.

Her appointment follows the relinquishment of Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, who stepped down from the position at the close of business on 12 March 2026. He will now assume the role of Founder and Advisor to the Board, where he is expected to continue providing strategic guidance to the company.

Separately, U Mobile also confirmed that Malaysian ownership in the company has increased following the completion of a Share Purchase Agreement between Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd (STT) and Mawar Setia Sdn. Bhd. With the transaction finalised, Mawar Setia now holds more than 50% of U Mobile, marking a shift towards stronger domestic participation in one of the country’s key mobile and broadband operators.

The company says this development comes as it enters its next phase of corporate growth, particularly as it continues to play a role in Malaysia’s evolving 5G landscape. The increase in local ownership is expected to support long-term investment strategies and governance as U Mobile expands its infrastructure footprint.

In a statement regarding the leadership changes, Vincent Tan said the boardroom reshuffle reflects U Mobile’s commitment to strengthening governance while accelerating its network rollout. He noted that the company aims to deliver reliable and scalable digital infrastructure while meeting the expectations tied to Malaysia’s second 5G network, adding that U Mobile is currently ahead of its deployment schedule.

Tunku Tun Aminah is the daughter of Sultan Ibrahim Ismail of Johor, who is also the current Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia. She has been involved in various business and corporate roles, including leadership positions in private organisations across multiple industries, and has served on the boards of both public listed and private companies.

Meanwhile, Mawar Setia, now the majority shareholder, is a Malaysian investment holding company founded by Vincent Tan and Tunku Tun Aminah. The firm’s increased stake further consolidates local influence over U Mobile’s direction, as the telco continues to focus on expanding coverage and enhancing its service offerings.

(Source: U Mobile press release)