Intel has been focusing on establishing Malaysia as a hub for its overseas operations. Now, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has shared an update on Intel’s expansion in the country, revealing that the company’s advanced packaging complex will begin operations this year.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister disclosed that he received a briefing from Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan. This briefing covered the efforts to support the development of the chipmaker’s advanced packaging complex, as well as assembly and test manufacturing operations. He noted that these are the key components of the company’s investment expansion in Malaysia.

Anwar went on to mention that Intel Foundry executive vice-president and general manager Naga Chandrasekaran has outlined plans to launch the first phase of the complex with assembly and testing for advanced packaging. He also expressed his approval, saying that he welcomes the company’s decision to begin operations at the complex later this year.

Aside from that, the Prime Minister’s post emphasised the importance of continuous training and upskilling of local talent across the value chain. This is crucial in the government’s efforts to generate high-value jobs. Finally, Anwar affirmed the government’s commitment in being a partner and facilitator for investments providing clear long-term benefits as envisioned in the launched plans, including the National Semiconductor Strategy.

Last year, Intel declared a shift in its global operations strategy, which involved cancelling projects in Germany and Poland. At the same time, the chipmaker chose to consolidate its assembly and test operations in Malaysia and Vietnam. Following this change, the company announced an additional RM860 million investment in Malaysia. This expansion is expected to support the nation’s ambition to become a regional technology hub.

(Source: Anwar Ibrahim via Facebook)