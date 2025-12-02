Intel is continuing to expand its operations on our shores. According to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the US chipmaker will be investing an additional RM860 million to establish Malaysia as a hub for its assembly and testing operations.

This announcement followed a meeting between Anwar and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, during which the parties discussed the developments in the semiconductor sector, as well as Malaysia’s efforts to become a destination for high-quality investments. The Prime Minister noted that the investment reflects confidence in the nation’s long-term planning, including the New industrial Master Plan 2030.

Aside from that, the tech giant expressed its appreciation for the Malaysian government’s continued support, especially regarding the development of the advanced packaging facility in Penang. This project involves RM12 billion in capital expenditure and is currently 99% complete.

Furthermore, Anwar stated that he welcomed Intel’s collaboration with education and training institutions through elective subjects and research and development projects. According to Anwar, these endeavours have received RM2.8 million in funding commitments over two years.

He went on to highlight that these investments show the confidence of a global company in Malaysia as a crucial partner in terms of driving innovation, strengthening the local talent ecosystem, as well as maintaining the country’s competitiveness on an international level. The nation has played an important role in Intel’s global operations since the chipmaker first set up in Penang in 1972.

(Source: Anwar Ibrahim via Facebook)