Earlier in the year, we saw claims that PlayStation has plans to roll out its PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) 2.0 out to the PS5 Pro. At the time, rumours point to it happening as soon as Q1 of the year. As the quarter in question comes closer to an end, the Sony subsidiary finally announces the start of its rollout.

In case you need a refresher, PSSR 2.0 is noted to be “something very similar to FSR 4“. Per PlayStation’s own explanation, the tech is “an AI library that analyses each frame pixel by pixel, as it upscales game visuals. With this latest evolution, image reconstruction is more precise, motion stability is improved, and developers have greater flexibility to balance performance and fidelity on PS5 Pro”. Which is a long way of saying the usual image quality and performance improvements associated with such tech.

The mention of developers having flexibility there is also not simply for the sake of it. Some developers have used the tech to make specific tweaks to their titles to take advantage of it. Examples include Konami with Silent Hill f, EA with Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Remedy Entertainment with Alan Wake 2 and Control, Square Enix with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Capcom with Monster Hunter Wilds and Resident Evil Requiem.

Of course, it’s not just these specific games that can make use of the new PSSR on the PS5 Pro. Once your console gets it, you can manually toggle the feature on, to let other games benefit from the tech. If nothing else, those other games should see general improvements in clarity and image stability. PlayStation does acknowledge that results may vary, and you may run into unexpected visual effects. In such cases, you can simply turn PSSR off.

Per the PlayStation Blog post, the company began rolling out the feature at 10PM PT yesterday, which translates to 1PM earlier today. Being the nature of it being a gradual rollout, not everyone will get it early. You can try your luck by manually checking for updates, if you feel so inclined. But if you don’t see a new firmware update is ready for download, then there’s no escaping the wait.

(Source: PlayStation)