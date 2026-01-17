It’s being reported that Sony is planning on rolling out the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution 2.0, or PSSR 2.0 for the PlayStation 5 Pro (PS5 Pro) console early this year. And by early, the source of the leak says within Q1 2026.

The leak serves as a reminder of an initial report from March last year, where Digital Foundry said that the PS5 Pro would be getting “something very similar to FSR4’s upscaler…as the next evolution of PSSR”. Fast forward to today, and leakster @Gust_FAN has some extra details about to expect from PSSR 2.0.

Among the improvements, they echo the same FSR4-like implementation with PSSR 2.0, along with image quality and performance improvements. While that last bit sounds a little ambiguous, the alleged improvements also include a boost in frame rates for games that were capped between 70 and 80 fps.

Additionally, low-resolution “classic titles” would also be upscaled to a higher resolution, while the PSSR 2.0 update would also include new debugging tools for developers.

The hardware in the PS5 Pro is basically a slightly improved version of the custom AMD chipset that was first introduced with the launch of the PS5, and as such, the hardware is getting a little long in the tooth. We know that AMD is working with Sony to bring what sounds a lot like its FSR Redstone upscaling technology to the next generations of PlayStation consoles, and it is unlikely that we’ll be seeing that in another couple of year, at least.

To that end, it makes sense that Sony would want to stretch out the lifespan of the PS5 Pro with the improvements that the alleged PSSR 2.0 update will bring.

(Source: Videocardz, X)