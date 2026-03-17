Earlier in the month, you may have seen PlayStation Asia marketing a PC-Ready DualSense controller. This is now available for purchase in the local market, though to be fair, this is basically the same basic DualSense that you’ve known, and probably love, since the PS5 was first launched. Well, it coming only in Midnight Black notwithstanding.

So what exactly is this PC-Ready DualSense controller? Beyond coming in a different box, the only difference between it and the standard variants is that it comes with a USB-C controller in the box. Literally everything else is the same – haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, the works. What the standard edition can do, this one can. And anything this one can do, the basic ones can too.

PlayStation also makes it a point to advertise its compatibility with “10,000+ Steam games”. Which, once again, applies to the standard DualSense controller as it does the PC-Ready one. In fact, with the PC companion app, or more accurately, the PlayStation Accessories software, you can make any DualSense controller PC-ready.

So, with the PC-Ready version being essentially the same as the basic DualSense, but with an added USB-C cable, what does it cost? Funnily enough, it has a price tag of RM369. Which is exactly the same as the standard versions. But as mentioned, the only colourway this comes in is Midnight Black. So if you want the default white, or any of the other colours, then no free USB-C cable for you.