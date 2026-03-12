Apple Music will soon be integrated with TikTok, allowing Apple Music subscribers to stream full-length songs without leaving the social media platform, the companies announced. The feature, called “Play Full Song”, enables users to link their Apple Music account to TikTok and listen to tracks they discover on the app directly within an embedded Apple Music player.

TikTok and Apple say the feature makes discovering and streaming music more seamless. When users come across a track on their For You Page or the Sound Detail Page, they can simply tap the “Play Full Song” button to bring up an Apple Music player within the app and listen to the track in full.

After the track has run its course, an Apple Music subscriber can continue listening to a personalised stream of recommended songs. Moreover, users can also save songs to “Your Music” and add them directly to Apple Music playlists for them to listen to again later.

The press release explains that the feature uses Apple’s MusicKit APIs, which let developers integrate elements of the Apple Music streaming service directly into their apps. Since playback takes place through Apple Music, the feature also supports artists and rights holders.

In addition to “Play Full Song”, TikTok and Apple are also introducing another feature called “Listening Party”. According to the press release, the feature creates a “shared environment” where users can listen to music and interact directly with artists in what are essentially audio-only livestreams. Although the press release does not state it explicitly, the new function appears to use TikTok’s established livestream ecosystem to some extent.

The two companies say that both “Play Full Song” and “Listening Party” will roll out globally “over the weeks ahead”. On that note, be sure to update your TikTok app if you would like to try the features as soon as they become available.

(Source: TikTok Newsroom)