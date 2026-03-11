Google has introduced a new certification requirement for financial services advertisers targeting Malaysia as part of its efforts to curb the growing number of financial scams affecting Malaysians. Known as Financial Services Verification (FSV), the measure adds another layer of protection to Google’s existing financial products and services advertising policies by ensuring that only legitimate and licensed financial service providers can advertise to users in the country.

Starting 14 April 2026, Google will require selected advertisers offering financial products and services to undergo a verification process before they can run ads on its platform. Google also points out that advertisers can apply for verification through its compliance partner, G2, from 10 March 2026.

As part of the process, financial services advertisers must prove that they are authorised by Malaysian regulators such as Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), and the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA). They must also complete Google’s advertiser verification programme before they can promote their products and services.

In terms of the FSV itself, the official statement says it features a “unique, structural layer of defence” and supports the Malaysian government’s efforts against financial fraud. The verification system enforces local licensing standards at the point of advertising, effectively closing loopholes that bad actors use to exploit Malaysians, or so Google claims. The company also mentions that the system is already available in other countries like the UK, Singapore, and Australia.

Advertisers that provide or promote in-scope financial services must complete the updated verification process before enforcement begins in order to show financial services ads to Malaysian users. This includes both financial services advertisers and non-financial advertisers targeting users seeking such services. Naturally, Google will no longer allow those who do not successfully complete the verification process by 14 April to show financial services ads.

“Scammers are constantly evolving their tactics to evade detection,” Ben King, Country Managing Director for Google Malaysia, said. “That’s why we’re strengthening our defences to ensure only authorised financial providers can reach users on Google.” Abdul Karim Fakir Ali, Managing Director of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), said that this initiative is a “critical step” in preventing financial scams from reaching Malaysians.

Lastly, Google says the FSV will further strengthen its existing defence systems, including Advertiser Identity Verification and Limited Ad Serving. You can learn more about the Financial Services Verification programme through Google’s official page here.

(Source: Google press release)