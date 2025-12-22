Member banks under The Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) and the Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions Malaysia (AIBIM) are urging customers to ensure their web browsers and mobile devices are running on the latest versions, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen protection against cyber threats and online scams. The banking industry says keeping software up to date is a key step in reducing exposure to malware and security vulnerabilities.

According to the associations, updating browsers and mobile operating systems allows users to receive the latest security patches issued by developers such as Apple, Google and Mozilla. Devices that run on older or unsupported versions face higher risks, as they may no longer receive critical security updates needed to counter evolving cyber threats.

To mitigate these risks, banks may introduce additional security measures for customers who continue using unsupported software. These measures could include extra verification steps, reduced transaction limits, or other restrictions, while some banks may also proactively block transactions originating from outdated browsers or operating systems to prevent potential losses.

The banking industry encourages customers to upgrade from older devices to newer models to maintain access to security patches and banking app compatibility. According to ABM and AIBIM, some banks are also working with selected device partners to offer discounted prices or bundled packages for eligible customers who need to upgrade their devices.

The associations are also advising customers to regularly check for updates through their browser or device settings and install them as soon as they become available. Banks also advise customers to download apps only from official app stores, as sideloaded or unofficial apps carry a higher risk of malware.

Here’s a quick list of currently supported mobile operating systems and web browsers:

Mobile Operating Systems

Google supports Android: Versions 13 and above receive regular security updates.

Versions 13 and above receive regular security updates. Apple supports iOS: Versions 18 and above receive regular security updates.

Web Browsers

Google Chrome: Developers classify versions 140 and below as insecure.

Developers classify versions 140 and below as insecure. Mozilla Firefox: Developers classify versions 141 and below as insecure.

Developers classify versions 141 and below as insecure. Safari: Developers classify versions 18.5 and below as insecure.

Member banks under both associations include Maybank, CIMB, Hong Leong Bank and RHB, as well as digital banks such as Boost Bank, AEON Bank and Ryt Bank. A full list is available on the official ABM and AIBIM websites.

(Source: ABM, AIBIM press release)