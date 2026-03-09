Google has announced that it has rolled out Gemini For Education for all 20 public universities in Malaysia. It’s now included in their existing Google Workspace for Education environment, benefitting almost 600,000 students and 75,000 faculty members in their academic and administrative frameworks respectively.

With access to Gemini for Education, students and staffers get access to what the internet search giant claims is secure AI-powered assistance for research and learning. Beyond that, the Ministry of Higher Education has further equipped 40,000 faculty members with Google AI Pro for Education. This gives further expanded access to premium AI models, alongside NotebookLM Enterprise to 128,000 students.

1 of 2 - +

These initiatives also give students and lecturers of public universities in Malaysia access to Gemini 3.1 Pro infused with LearnLM, the latter being a group of AI models fine-tuned for learning. This presents itself as Guided Learning as well as Deep Research.

Google also provided a short list of what a number of universities are doing with these AI tools. For instance, a UniMAP lecturer built customised Gemini GEMs to guide his Integrated Circuits Design and MEMS Design and Fabrication students through their specific curriculum. Then there’s USIM students making use of NotebookLM to generate study guides by uploading lecture notes.

1 of 2 - +

UPM has instead seen undergrads use tools like NotebookLM to turn study materials into podcasts, letting the format reduce resistance to academic research. And finally, there’s UNIMAS, which uses Google Workspace for Education to train over 500 lecturers and certify 120 has Gemini Certified Educators. Even students are being certified, with almost 500 getting the certification.

(Source: Google)