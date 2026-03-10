Touch ’n Go (TNG) is no stranger to releasing colourful NFC charms designed to facilitate daily transactions. Over the years, the fintech company has introduced a wide range of designs, from endangered species themes to extendable charms and iconic intellectual properties. Now, it has launched its first-ever plush NFC charms, inspired by two of Malaysia’s breakfast staples: nasi lemak and air ikat tepi.

According to the TNG website, the company officially calls these charms the Touch ‘n Go Plushie Charm Malaysian Brekkie Edition. And, much like the cards and charms that came before them, you can use these plush breakfast items at toll plazas, parking terminals, and transit gates across the country.

To use it, simply locate the NFC symbol on the plush charm and tap it on a compatible reader to complete your transaction. As per the official website, you can also use the charm to purchase the Travel Pass (i.e., My50) through the TNG eWallet.

The Nasi Lemak and Air Ikat Tepi plush charms are now available for RM55.90 each, exclusively on the TNG Shop while stocks last. Based on the key visual, the company also plans to release two more locally inspired plush charms. According to Bernama, TNG will introduce these new designs on 19 March.

(Source: TNG, via Bernama)