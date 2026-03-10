Shopee has issued a notice to its sellers outlining the shipping deadlines for each delivery channel to ensure timely deliveries ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Sellers are advised to dispatch orders within the specified timeframes so that buyers can receive their purchases before the festive celebrations.

In an official post, the e-commerce platform shared the final shipping dates for sellers based on courier service and delivery location. Most courier services, including Pos Laju, Ninja Van, DHL eCommerce, GDEX, and City-Link Express, have set 16 March 2026 as the deadline for deliveries within Peninsular Malaysia, while most couriers will only accept parcels bound for Sabah and Sarawak before 13 March.

The company also emphasised that the Shopee Support Logistics (SSL) channel will continue operating before Raya to help with order fulfilment and avoid the risk of delivery delays. Naturally, it also stated that couriers will deliver orders posted after the cut-off date only after Raya ends.

1 of 3 - +

Also, Shopee said it will announce how it will handle Ship by Date (SBD) during the Hari Raya period at a later date. In the meantime, it encourages sellers to fulfil and ship their orders as early as possible and to use Shopee Priority Lanes at selected courier outlets for faster parcel drop-offs. The company also advises sellers who anticipate delays to switch their listings to pre-order or enable Vacation Mode to temporarily pause new orders.

(Source: Shopee)