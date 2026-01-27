ShopeePay has expanded its digital financial services today with the introduction of Money+, a new investment feature within its ecosystem. Accessible via the ShopeePay app as well as the main Shopee platform, it allows users to earn daily returns by investing from as low as RM10.

Money+ is developed in partnership with iFAST Capital and is supported by the Shariah-compliant Eastspring Investments Islamic E-Duit Fund. The new feature is available to Malaysian citizens aged 18 years or older, and have activated their ShopeePay eWallet account via eKYC.

According to ShopeePay, the feature not only provides daily returns but also allows users to access their balances instantly for purchases or payments via DuitNow QR, as well as withdraw funds at any time. The platform also notes that returns earned over weekends and public holidays will be reflected in users’ balances on the next working day.

ShopeePay CEO Alain Yee says Money+ is designed to lower barriers to investing and simplify access, encouraging more users to begin their financial development journey. This view was echoed by iFAST Malaysia CEO Dennis Tan and Eastspring Investments Berhad CEO Yap Siok Hoon, both of whom were present at the launch.

Alongside the launch, ShopeePay has also rolled out a limited-time promotion to drive adoption. Users who maintain a minimum balance of RM150 in their Money+ account will be eligible for an additional bonus of up to RM1,000, with a potential return of up to 6% per annum credited daily into their Money+ account. This promotional benefit will be paid out from 27 January until 27 April 2026.

Some T&C To Take Note Of

ShopeePay notes that daily returns are not guaranteed and are based on historical performance, which may not reflect future results. Users are advised to carefully assess their financial goals, personal circumstances, risk tolerance, and understanding of the investment product before participating.

The platform also clarifies that funds allocated to Money+ are classified as investments, and not as e-money or deposits. As such, these funds are not protected by Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia (PIDM).

ShopeePay Money+ Quick Breakdown

Shariah-compliant investment feature with a minimum investment of RM10.

Offers daily, non-guaranteed returns based on fund performance.

Funds can be used for DuitNow QR payments or withdrawn at any time.

(Additional sources: Shopee Pay [1] [2])