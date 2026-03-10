A dispute between a local buyer and a Shopee seller has gone viral online after the affected customer shared screenshots of the incident. According to the post, the argument resulted in the seller allegedly threatening to send an empty parcel and leak the buyer’s home address online.

The dispute reportedly stemmed from a GPU that the buyer had purchased, which the seller claimed was listed at the wrong price. According to the original poster who shared their experience on Reddit, the argument began shortly after the order was placed.

The seller then asked the buyer to cancel the order, claiming the listed price was inaccurate and that the item was no longer available. The situation escalated when the buyer refused to cancel the order.

Screenshots shared online show the seller threatening to send an empty parcel instead of the actual product, alongside a sarcastic message thanking the buyer for “free money.” The seller’s messages then became increasingly hostile, insulting the buyer with derogatory remarks and threatening to expose the buyer’s home address online, effectively doxxing them.

“Poor can’t afford but still want to buy,” the seller allegedly said in the screenshots. “Let me put ur address all over internet,” another message read.

Reddit users quickly reacted to the incident and advised the buyer to report the seller to Shopee and the authorities. Several commenters noted that threatening to leak personal information could potentially violate privacy laws, while others warned that sending an empty parcel could constitute fraud.

This incident also sparked discussion about how order cancellations work on Shopee. Some users speculated that sellers may pressure buyers to cancel orders to avoid penalties tied to seller-initiated cancellations.

According to Shopee’s seller guidelines, the platform tracks seller performance using a penalty points system. Sellers can receive penalty points for issues such as a high non-fulfilment rate (NFR), which includes orders that are cancelled or refunded due to the seller’s fault.

Shopee also states that sellers should cancel orders themselves if the issue originates from their side, such as stock shortages. The platform explicitly warns sellers not to ask buyers to cancel orders on their behalf, and violations of this policy may result in penalties or further enforcement action. In addition, repeated order cancellations caused by sellers can contribute to a higher non-fulfilment rate, which may lead to penalty points and potential restrictions on a seller’s account if the thresholds are exceeded.

Following the backlash, the buyer said they had filed a complaint with the e-commerce platform. Replies on the same Reddit thread indicate that the seller’s store page later became unavailable after the incident drew wider attention online, while some also pointed out that the store had changed names before the ban was implemented. Attempting to visit the seller’s page now returns a message indicating that the store has been banned or frozen from the platform.

(Source: Reddit / Lowyat.NET forum)