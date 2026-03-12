Lenovo has announced for the Malaysian market three laptops from its Yoga Gen 11 that were first unveiled during CES 2026. Leading the line-up is the Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition, the only 15-inch model of the lot. Accompanying it are the 14-inch Yoga Slim Ultra Aura Edition and the Yoga 7a 2-in1.

As mentioned, the star of the show is the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition. The only model with a 15-inch form factor, your display itself is a 2,560 x 1,600 16:10 OLED display with a 165Hz variable refresh rate, 1,100 nits of peak brightness, with Dolby Vision. You can also have it as a touch panel if that suits your fancy. The range of processors go up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor, with graphics options going up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070.

Memory and storage options for the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition go up to 64GB of LPDDR5X and up to 2TB of M.2 SSD respectively. Probably worth mentioning at this point that all three laptops share the maximum storage capacity. Powering the laptop is a 92.5 WHr battery, with a 140W USB-C power adapter. Wireless options include a WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

But perhaps most importantly, the highlight of the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition is its touchpad. Beyond using the Yoga Pen Gen 2 stylus to sketch on the touchscreen, you can do the same on the touch pad. Said Stylus comes with a case, that it magnetically attaches to. Both the stylus and its case can be magnetically attached to the lid of not only this laptop, but the other two as well.

Speaking of which, moving on to the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition. Beyond just being slim, it’s also the lightest model of the range, weighing in at less than 1kg. Or more specifically, 975g. As mentioned, this comes in a 14-inch form factor, with the display being a 2,880 x 1,800 16:10 OLED touchscreen with a 120 Hz variable refresh rate and a familiar 1,100 nits peak brightness.

Inside, your CPU choices go up to an Intel Core Ultra X9 388H processor. No discrete GPU here though. Memory options go up to 32GB LPDDR5X. Powering this laptop is a 75 WHr battery with a 65W USB-C power adapter.

Finally, we get to the Lenovo Yoga 7a 2-in-1. As the name suggests, this allows you to flip it around and use as a large 14-inch tablet. As such, the touchscreen comes a standard. The screen itself is mostly similar to the Yoga Silm 7i Ultra above, but with a slightly lower 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

Your processor choices here go up to an AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 processor, but once again, no GPU here. Memory options go up to 32GB LPDDR5X once again. The battery here is slightly smaller at 70 WHr, but it still gets the 65W USB-C power adapter.

Lenovo says that all three of them are already available at its Exclusive stores. The Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition has a starting price of RM8,999. Next, the Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition starts from RM7,999, And finally, the Yoga 7a 2-in-1 starts from RM4,999.