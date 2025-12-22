The realme C85 has been in the Malaysian market since the start of the month. Though this is done via the less-than-conventional method of being available via telcos, specifically Maxis and U Mobile. Now, the company says that it has “officially” launched the phone, meaning you can get it via the usual retail channels.

If you need a refresher, the realme C85 has a 6.8-inch 720p 144Hz LC screen with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. Though for the chipset, you get a choice between a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685. The former affords the phone 5G connectivity, while the latter locks it to 4G. Either way, you also get 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. Powering it is a 7,000 mAh battery with support for 45W charging.

It’s imaging capabilities include a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front-facing snapper. Then on the software side of things, it runs Android 15 out of the box, with the brand’s own realme UI 6.0 overlay. Wrapping up the realme C85 package is an “IP69 Pro” rating to encompass both the water jets and submersion parts of the water resistance half.

Starting with the 4G variant, this version of the realme C85 costs RM749. The 5G model, on the other hand, retails for RM1,099. Which is no real surprise since it’s a figure that’s listed as part of the Hotlink plan. Though if you get it from realme Brand Stores and authorised dealers, you can get a RM300 rebate for it. Otherwise, you can also get it via its official stores on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop.