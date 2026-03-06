It’s been awhile since the two halves of CelcomDigi got merged into a single entity, but the unified company launched a new app for customers of both halves late last year. Half a year later, the company is announcing that it will be retiring the two vestigial separate apps, Celcom Life and MyDigi. As such, the company is encouraging those still holding on to the older apps to migrate to the new one.

It’s a pretty rapid process too, with the announcement saying that both apps will be retired on 1 April. That being said, prepaid customers will be feeling the effects a lot earlier. CelcomDigi says that it had begun sunsetting both apps as of 12AM today, starting with “prepaid-related transactions”.

A month may seem like a pretty short window. But it’s worth noting that both apps were initially supposed to be phased out at the end of 2025. The telco said as much when launching the new CelcomDigi app, at least. Going back even further, the telco shut down the Celcom Life Hub website back in May of last year.

For those who are still hesitant and holding on to the older apps, the good news is that the new CelcomDigi app will have familiar elements to it. For those with multiple lines from both halves of the company previously, the new unified app allows users to manage both Celcom and Digi lines. You can manage other add-ons like a Disney+ subscriptions, as well as benefit from gamified rewards like daily logins.

If you need help navigating the new CelcomDigi app, there’s the AI-RA chatbot to help you out. It also serves as light support, providing answers to questions you may have about the app. At any rate, you can download the new app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.