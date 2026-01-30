Maxis has announced what it calls the new Family Plans which combines home internet with a number of mobile lines. These come in two options, costing RM299 and RM399. The price tag on the former may be familiar to some – you may even be using it right now.

So what’s new with the current RM299 Maxis Family Plan? The telco is now offering three mobile lines to go with the home fibre connection. The latter is now a 500Mbps connection. You can bump this up to 1Gbps for an additional RM90 a month, or up to 2Gbps for RM160 a month instead. The telco is throwing in a 6-month sooka subscription in as well, though this is a limited-time offer.

As for the RM399 Maxis Family Plan, this starts out with four mobile lines and a 1Gbps home fibre connection. You can bump this up to 2Gbps for an additional RM70 a month, but that’s as fast as it gets. In addition to the 6-month sooka subscription, the telco is also offering a rebate of up to RM1,000 for a mobile device. For both Family Plans, you can have up to six additional mobile lines for RM48 a month each. You’ll also receive a WiFi 6 router installed for free.

For those on the older Maxis Family Plan, the telco says that you can switch to either of these new ones. But per the FAQ, you’ll be tied to a new 24-month contract, which the telco says is why it hasn’t automatically migrated legacy customers to the new plans. If you have any other existing contracts such as for Zerolution devices, these will be carried over.