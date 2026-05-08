Sony has announced a new launch event scheduled for 13 May at 9:30PM local time, with teaser posts across its social media channels hinting at “the next R.” While the company stopped short of revealing any specific product details, the wording strongly suggests that a new addition to its high-resolution Alpha camera lineup is on the way.

Unlike many teaser campaigns, Sony’s announcement does not include any silhouette, close-up, or obscured product imagery to hint at the design of the upcoming device. The teaser simply confirms the event date and time, leaving much of the speculation to the camera community.

Rumours Point To The a7R VI

Even so, many believe the company is preparing to unveil the successor to the Sony a7R V, which first debuted in October 2022. Given the nearly four-year gap since that launch, expectations for a refreshed high-resolution Alpha model have been steadily building.

Further fuelling speculation is a recent report by SonyAlphaRumors, which previously claimed Sony was preparing a launch event for 13 May. With Sony now officially confirming the date, attention has shifted toward the publication’s additional claims surrounding the alleged Sony a7R VI.

According to the leak, the upcoming camera may feature a roughly 67MP fully stacked sensor, along with support for 30fps continuous shooting and pre-capture functionality. The report also points to a redesigned body, a refreshed menu system, and new batteries. Performance-wise, the camera is said to deliver speed and video capabilities similar to the Sony a1 II, while also inheriting many of the newer AI-assisted features found in the rumoured Sony a7 V, including autofocus and image stabilisation improvements.

A Major Upgrade Over The Current a7R V?

If accurate, these upgrades would mark a substantial leap over the current a7R V. Sony’s existing high-resolution flagship already offers a 61MP sensor and advanced autofocus capabilities, but the move to a stacked sensor design could significantly improve readout speeds and burst performance. A jump to 30fps continuous shooting would also place the upcoming model much closer to Sony’s sports and hybrid-focused cameras, rather than remaining purely resolution-centric.

The rumoured redesign and updated menu system could also improve usability, while the inclusion of newer AI-powered features may further refine subject recognition and tracking performance. Combined with the alleged video improvements, the camera could end up being a more versatile hybrid shooter than its predecessor. Lastly, the leak also suggests a US retail price of around a whopping US$5,000 (~RM19,598)

As always, it is worth keeping in mind that all specifications and details mentioned so far remain unofficial. While Sony has confirmed that an announcement is happening next week, the company itself has yet to reveal exactly what “the next R” actually is.

(Source: Sony, via X / official website | SonyAlphaRumors)