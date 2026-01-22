Last week, Sony teased the launch of an audio-focused product, which a leak claimed to be the LinkBuds Clip. With the official announcement behind us, we now have confirmation that this is in fact the case.

Otherwise known by the model number WF-LC900, the wireless earbuds feature an open-ear design that clips to the wearer’s outer ear. Fitting cushions are included in the box, so users can adjust the fit to their comfort.

Appearances aside, Sony has equipped the audio accessory with 10mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Other than that, the buds come with three listening modes. The first is a standard mode for clear and detailed sound, while the Voice Boost mode amplifies voices for easier listening in noisier environments. Finally, there is the Sound Leakage Reduction mode for quiet spaces. For calls, the buds rely on a bone conduction sensor and an AI-driven noise reduction system to ensure clarity.

Other features include music upscaling with DSEE, as well as 360 Reality Audio. A Background Music Effect functionality will be available starting March. Moreover, listeners can access a 10-band EQ via the Sony Sound Connect app, allowing for more customisation.

According to Sony, the LinkBuds Clip offers up to nine hours of music playback on a single charge. This does get stretched to a maximum of 37 hours with the case. Speaking of which, the company claims that you can get an hour of listening time from just three minutes of charging. Rounding off the spec sheet is an IPX4 water resistance rating, plus a Multipoint Connection feature.

Available in your choice of Black, Green, Lavender, and Greige, the buds come with a RM899 price tag. As part of the launch, the brand is offering a free Jisulife Pro 1 fan worth RM149 with the purchase of the LinkBuds Clip. This is, of course, subject to stock availability. Those interested can head over to the brand’s official stores.

(Source: Sony press release)