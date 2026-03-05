Hinomi, the Singapore-based ergonomic office chair maker, has officially set up shop in Malaysia. To celebrate, the company is offering some pretty deep discounts for two of it best-selling chairs, the H2 Pro and Q2 Pro.

“Malaysia is a natural and important next step for Hinomi. We see strong alignment between what Malaysian professionals are looking for — quality, thoughtful design, real value — and what Hinomi has always stood for. Ultimately, we want to make a real difference to how people work and feel. Too many people — professionals, remote workers, anyone at a desk at home — spend their days in discomfort they’ve simply learned to ignore. That’s what we build for.” Jerry Zhang, CEO and founder of Hinomi, says.

The Q2 Pro is the more affordable unit of the two. Originally priced at RM1,899, Hinomi is offering a special preorder deal of RM1,099 for the chair. It uses a Class 4 level Hydraulic Gas Piston, and supports a maximum weight of 125kg, while the chair itself weighs 17.5kg fully assembled. Additionally, the chair also features dynamic lumbar, a 4D adjustable headrest, flip-up armrests, and a 135-degree recline with a legrest (that appears to be optional). Oh, and it’s available in four colours: Mist Pink, moon Grey, Cream White, and Coal Black.

The H2 Pro, which is the premium of the two, and, as stated, Hinomi is offering a deep discount on the chair, dropping its original price of RM3,599 down to RM2,399. At that price, you get a chair that weighs 24kg fully assembled but supports a heavier load of

150kg.

Because of its more premium price tag, the Hinomi H2 Pro is also constructed using special hybrid mesh, comprising Chenille, TPEE, and Polyester, while the chassis is made from an Aluminium alloy frame. Other specifications of the chair include UniAdapt Lumbar support, a BiPivot 5D Armrests that offer five-directional movement, including a 95° upward flip for full arm clearance, and has the ability to recline a full 143°. More impressively, the chair can also collapse and be folded, allowing for easy storage underneath the table, or slightly more convenient transportation. We say convenient because, at 24kg, it’s anything but easy to lift alone.

Colour-wise, the Hinomi H2 Pro comes in five options: Coal Black, Moon Grey, Mint Green, Mist Pink, and Cream White.

Both the Hinomi H2 Pro and Q2 Pro are already available for preorder via the brand’s official website, as well as the respective Lazada online stores. The brand expects to begin shipping out its first chair from 10 March onwards.

(Source: Hinomi [1] [2] [3])