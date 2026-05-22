Not too long ago, Hinomi officially set up shop in Malaysia, bringing two of its ergonomic office chairs. The H2 Pro is the more premium product, and as such, is the costlier option of the two. Of course, given its price tag, the chair should have a lot to offer.

And on paper, it certainly does. As outlined on its product page, the H2 Pro comes with 19 adjustment points, allowing it to accommodate a variety of body types and sitting habits. Overall, the chair promises comfort and support suited to your needs. Whether that actually works out in practice, well, let’s just say I’ve been a pretty happy camper so far.

What Am I Looking At?

The Hinomi H2 Pro features an aluminium alloy chassis. Its seat and backrest use a hybrid mesh composed of chenille, TPEE, and polyester. This review unit is the Coal Black version, which is pretty standard as far as chair colours go. However, the brand does offer other options. Aside from the usual Cream White and Moon Grey, there is the Mint Green version for those who like a splash of colour. If you’re into the girlypop aesthetic, the Mist Pink model might be right up your alley.

With all of its different moving parts, it looks more like an unusual contraption than your run-of-the-mill office chair. The chair does require assembly, so you can get acquainted with each component as you put it together. Some handy dandy guides are up on the brand’s website, should you need any assistance. Once that’s done, it’s just a matter of adjusting the movable parts to your liking. The website has a guide for that, too.

There is an optional leg rest, which ships as a separate package. It’s a welcome addition for when you really want to relax, and it gets tucked away neatly under the seat when not in use.

What’s Good About It?

Well, it’s really comfortable, for one. Configured correctly, the Hinomi H2 Pro moulds to you like it was made for it. Which I suppose it was. The lumbar support sits nicely against your lower back, providing you with, well, support. You can pretty much stay in the same position for hours on end without worrying about any aches or pains, existing ones notwithstanding.

With this in mind, the chair isn’t restrictive. The seat has a wide and open base without any sloping sides to box you in. For the most part, the chair doesn’t force you to sit in a particular way. You don’t have to adopt a proper posture, but it feels a lot better if you do. In that sense, it doesn’t guarantee to fix any of your bad sitting habits. You’re just incentivised to sit properly.

At first, I was pretty sceptical of the mesh upholstery. I expected it to either feel too flimsy or too rigid, but it turned out to be quite firm without feeling particularly stiff. There’s also enough give when you rest your weight against it, so it doesn’t feel too soft or squishy. If you’re big on the tactile experience, you might appreciate the mesh texture too.

The armrests are probably a major highlight. They’re highly adjustable with a big range of motion, so you can position them in practically any manner you’d like. You can change the angle by tilting them backwards or forwards. Other than that, they can fold inwards to hug your body. They can also flip up and out of the way if necessary. And more to the point, the arm rests stay in place until you fiddle with them again.

Despite all the moving components, the chair feels incredibly sturdy. At no point did it feel like anything would break, even as I constantly rocked back and forth. There’s no noticeable squeaking either, though I suppose that depends on how much force you’re exerting as you move around.

What’s The Catch?

For starters, you are going to need a lot of space for this chair. That is, unless you want the back of the headrest to stab anyone passing by. This part of the chair sticks out quite a bit, serving as a hazard for unsuspecting individuals. I should note that I am below average height, so the headrest is pushed pretty low, which makes the back part stick out more. If you’re not among the vertically challenged, then this might be less of an issue.

Configuring the chair is probably one of the more annoying aspects. You’re looking at a multitude of knobs and levers to fiddle around with to find the settings that suit you. Sure, it’s a one-and-done thing in most cases, but it’s still a bit of a hassle, especially after going through the assembly process.

Should I Buy It?

If you have the funds to spare, then you really can’t go wrong with the Hinomi H2 Pro. While it doesn’t exactly bring much to the table in terms of aesthetics, it offers quite a bit of utility. With a highly adjustable build, it’s hard to exaggerate how much comfort you can get out of the chair.

Of course, the cost is probably a sticking point here. At full price, it’s RM3,599, and that’s admittedly a lot to ask for a chair. That said, the brand is currently offering it at a discounted price of RM2,399. So all things considered, it’s probably a worthy investment.

Photography by John Law.