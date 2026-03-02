Last year, YTL AI Labs announced ILMUchat, a chatbot powered by the locally developed large language model (LLM) Ilmu 0.1. At the moment, the bot is in early access, which means that it is not yet available for the general public. For now, the company is working to further improve the homegrown AI chatbot before fully releasing it. As part of these efforts, it is developing a new model, dubbed Ilmu 1.5.

Recently, a content-sharing session for the model revealed some of the new capabilities. During this session, which was limited to a group of testers, the developers revealed that ILMUchat will be able to generate presentation slides and posters. Beyond that, the AI assistant will also come with coding abilities. These new features will be accessible through dedicated buttons under the text box.

1 of 2 - +

It is worth noting that these are abilities already available in many major AI models like ChatGPT and Gemini. However, the earlier iterations of ILMUchat were limited to text generation, so this is a considerable improvement.

Of course, the main appeal of the LLM is its focus on Bahasa Malaysia and local contexts. Touted as an AI assistant that gets Malaysians, it can supposedly understand dialects like Kelantanese. Aside from that, it is capable of code-switching and code-mixing, mimicking the natural way locals talk. Essentially, it is tailored for Malaysians, especially those more comfortable communicating in BM.

Currently, a few users have access to the new model, although it will likely be rolled out to more testers later. For the time being, it is unclear when ILMUchat will be available for all users. Once fully launched, the AI assistant will be accessible through ilmu.ai. In the meantime, those interested can join the waitlist, which can be found on the same website.

(Source: Amanz.my)