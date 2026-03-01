The upcoming Nothing event will mark the debut of the Phone (4a) lineup. However, the handsets won’t be the only products to launch then. The brand has confirmed that the Headphone (a) is also coming. The audio accessory is the company’s second pair of over-ear headphones and will probably serve as a more budget-friendly alternative to its flagship Headphone (1).

In the usual Nothing fashion, the brand has shared a teaser revealing part of the device’s design. Based on what’s visible, one can probably expect the headphones to resemble their fancier counterpart to some extent. The device will likely feature rectangular earcups too. Aside from that, it will feature a two-toned design, contrasting a muted grey hue with a bright, eye-catching yellow. This more or less completes the palette previously teased.

Aside from confirming the headphones’ existence, the brand also revealed that the device will come with the “longest battery life of any Nothing audio product” thus far. That said, it did not offer any specific figures, so we don’t actually know much about the product yet.

Even leaks have little to offer at the moment. Previously, a rumour claimed that the Headphone (a) will come in pink, yellow, white, and black colourways. Of course, we already have confirmation of the yellow option. However, it is uncertain whether the other shades will be available.

Additionally, the Headphone (a) is rumoured to be a tweaked Headphone (1) with a plastic body. It’s possible that the device will come with fewer capabilities as well, since the flagship model packs all sorts of features. A separate leak claims that the headphones will retail for around EUR159 (~RM729). Regardless, the launch event is slated for 5 March 2025, so it won’t be a long wait until the Nothing Headphone (a) goes official.

(Source: Nothing via X)