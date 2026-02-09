Since taking office as Communications Minister, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has focused on expanding network coverage and improving internet speeds nationwide. After nearly four years in the role, he said the government will also place greater emphasis on ensuring safer internet use. This comes amid a rise in online scams and cases of cyberbullying.

During the 2026 Safe Internet Day launch, hosted by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the Comms Minister mentioned that the internet offers many benefits, but it also creates opportunities for cybercriminals to exploit users. “I do not want a legacy where the internet reaches even the most remote areas, yet becomes a highway for criminals to threaten public safety and peace,” Fahmi said.

He added that criminals have “largely shifted from physical crimes to cybercrimes” and are using increasingly organised and sustained methods. Fahmi also noted that the rising cybercrime statistics from the Royal Malaysia Police prompted the ministry and the MCMC to implement stronger measures.

Additionally, he cited some high-profile cases, namely the TikTok cyberbullying incident that led to a victim’s death and the exposure of a paedophilia syndicate. These cases, in particular, prompted the government to amend existing laws and introduce new ones without subduing freedom of speech.

“We want to celebrate the right to free speech, but at the same time, it does not give anyone the right to slander, harass others, divide society, or threaten public safety. The amendments we have made are therefore very balanced,” Fahmi said. “The maximum fine can now reach RM500,000 or imprisonment, while MCMC may also impose a compound fine of up to RM250,000 based on the advice of the Attorney General’s Chambers,” he added.

Moreover, Fahmi added that the 2026 Safe Internet campaign will expand to the community level. It will involve neighbourhood committees, mosques, suraus, and MADANI community groups to promote digital safety. He mentions that this community-based approach is important for raising awareness of cyber threats among families and children nationwide.

In addition to this, Fahmi said that the ministry will share messages regularly with schools and communities on how scammers operate today. He hopes that this added knowledge, faster action, and stronger laws will help make the internet a safer place.

