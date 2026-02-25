OpenAI has quietly updated the subscription price for the Go tier of ChatGPT in Malaysia. Rather than an increase, as is usually the case when such changes occur, the company has reduced the monthly fee to just RM24 per month.

OpenAI previously offered ChatGPT Go at RM38.99/month, so the revision effectively reduces the price by roughly RM15. This change places this particular subscription tier on par with Google’s cheapest AI bundle, Google AI Plus, which is currently offered at RM23.99.

For the uninitiated, ChatGPT Go offers perks such as extended access to the latest version of the company’s flagship model with higher message limits. Aside from that, OpenAI increases image generation and file upload limits by tenfold, while memory is also doubled to allow for more personalised responses.

Access to more advanced tools like deep research and Sora video creation is limited to the Plus plan and above. Speaking of which, OpenAI is currently offering the first month of ChatGPT Plus free for those subscribing before 25 March 2026. Outside of this promotion, this tier is priced at RM99/month.

Meanwhile, the high-end Pro option is maintained at RM999/month. A step above Plus, this tier offers users unlimited GPT-5.2 access, maximum memory capacity, higher Sora video creation limits, and faster code deployment via Codex.

OpenAI has also previously indicated that it may introduce ads into ChatGPT for Free and Go tier users, although this has yet to be rolled out in Malaysia at the time of writing. It should be noted that references to potential ad support have already appeared on the platform’s pricing page.

(Source: ChatGPT [official website])