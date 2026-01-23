Google has expanded its Google One lineup in Malaysia with the introduction of Google One Lite, a new entry-level subscription that sits below the existing Basic plan. Prior to its local arrival, the plan was first introduced in September 2024, with India being the earliest to receive it.

What You Get With Google One Lite

Google One Lite offers 30GB of cloud storage, doubling the 15GB that Google provides for free with every account. Users can share this storage across Google Drive, Google Photos, and Gmail, covering documents, email attachments, and photo backups. In comparison, the Google One Basic plan starts at 100GB, making Lite more suitable for light storage needs rather than long-term backups or large media libraries.

Like the free Google account and the Basic plan, Google One Lite only includes additional storage alongside basic AI services. The plan does not provide access to advanced Gemini features, expanded NotebookLM tools, or Google’s Veo 3.1 video generation capabilities.

In Malaysia, Google prices Google One Lite at RM3.50 per month. The company is also offering an annual subscription at RM35 during its promotional period, which will increase to RM42 once the promotion ends.

How It Compares To Other Google One Plans In Malaysia

The next cheapest Google One option is the Basic plan, priced at RM8.49 per month with 100GB of storage. Google also offers the Standard plan with 200GB at RM11.99 per month, Google AI Plus with 200GB at RM23.99 per month, Premium with 2TB at RM42.99 per month, and Google AI Pro with 2TB at RM97.99 per month.

The higher-tier plans bundle additional AI features, including access to Gemini 3 Pro, limited use of Veo 3.1 with Flow and Whisk tools, monthly AI credits, and deeper NotebookLM integration. Additionally, they come with Gemini features across Gmail, Docs, and other Google services.

(Source: Google [offical website])