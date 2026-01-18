OpenAI has confirmed that it will begin testing advertisements on ChatGPT in the coming weeks, marking a significant shift for a service that has so far remained ad-free across both free and paid tiers. The initial rollout will apply to free users and subscribers on the lower-priced ChatGPT Go plan, with ads first appearing in the United States.

According to the company, advertisements will remain clearly separated from ChatGPT’s generated responses and will not influence how the chatbot answers user queries. OpenAI stressed that answers will continue to be optimised based on what is most helpful to the user, rather than any commercial considerations, and that user conversations will not be shared with advertisers.

In the coming weeks, we plan to start testing ads in ChatGPT free and Go tiers. We’re sharing our principles early on how we’ll approach ads–guided by putting user trust and transparency first as we work to make AI accessible to everyone. What matters most:

Unlike conventional digital advertising, which often relies on tracking browsing behaviour, OpenAI said ads on ChatGPT will not be personalised based on a user’s past usage of the service. Users will also be able to reset any data collected once the advertising feature becomes available. OpenAI added that it will not show ads to users under the age of 18 and will block advertising related to sensitive topics such as health and politics.

Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s CEO of applications, said the company’s priority is to preserve user trust as it introduces ads. She emphasised that OpenAI will not optimise ChatGPT for time spent or engagement in order to maximise ad exposure, positioning the move as a contrast to ad-driven platforms that have faced criticism for prioritising revenue over user experience. OpenAI echoed this sentiment by stating that trust and usefulness would take precedence over monetisation.

The company also clarified that users who prefer an ad-free experience can continue to avoid ads by subscribing to higher-tier plans, including Plus, Pro, Business or Enterprise. These subscriptions will remain free of advertising during and after the testing phase.

While the current trial is limited to the US, it is very likely that ads will eventually roll out to other regions, including Malaysia. This is further supported by recent updates to OpenAI’s local website, which now reflects the distinction between ad-supported and ad-free plans.

At this stage, the introduction of ads on ChatGPT feels inevitable. As a service with a rapidly growing mix of free and paid users, it now follows a familiar path taken by platforms like YouTube and Spotify, where advertising ultimately becomes part of the revenue equation.

