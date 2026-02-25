AirAsia X has announced Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim as an independent non-executive director, strengthening its board as the airline advances its post-consolidation strategy. According to reports, this was announced by the airline in a recent filing with Bursa Malaysia.

Jamaludin brings more than four decades of executive experience, including 27 years as a chief executive officer, and has a strong track record in scaling businesses, driving large‑scale transformations and leading the public listings of several multi‑billion‑dollar companies. He previously led Axiata Group from 2008 to 2020 and served as CEO of Maxis Communications before that, alongside senior roles at Digital Equipment Corporation Malaysia and IBM Malaysia.

In addition to his corporate roles, Jamaludin currently chairs QSR Brands (M) Holdings and sits on the boards of Australian‑listed companies SEEK Ltd and NEXTDC Ltd, while also serving as pro‑chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia. He was previously chairman of AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd and Prasarana Malaysia, and also served as a member of the government’s Economic Action Council and Digital Economy Council.

Recapping AirAsia X’s Recent Developments

The appointment comes shortly after AirAsia X completed a major consolidation exercise involving the aviation businesses of Capital A in January 2026. The move unified the group’s short-, medium-, and long-haul airline operations under a single listed entity, positioning the company for stronger operational integration and financial efficiency.

As part of the deal, AirAsia X issued new shares to Capital A and its shareholders, assumed RM3.8 billion in liabilities, and raised RM1 billion through a fully subscribed private placement. The consolidation aims to improve fleet utilisation, streamline network planning, and strengthen the airline’s overall operating platform.

This development builds on Capital A’s restructuring efforts, including the completion of its aviation disposal to AirAsia X, which effectively centralised airline operations under the latter. It is also a key step toward exiting its financially distressed PN17 status while sharpening focus on its non-aviation businesses.

New Leadership Structure Takes Shape

Following the consolidation, AirAsia X formalised a new leadership structure on 20 January 2026 to support its expanded operations. Under the new lineup, Bo Lingam was appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer to oversee overall strategy and operations, while Farouk Kamal assumed the role of Deputy Group CEO, focusing on corporate and operational alignment across the enlarged group.

Low Kar Chuan was named Chief Financial Officer to strengthen financial oversight, while Lavinia Louis took on the role of Head of Group Finance to support group-level financial management. Meanwhile, Benyamin Ismail was redesignated as General Manager, where he continues to handle day-to-day airline operations within the new structure.

Tony Fernandes, on the other hand, remains Chief Executive Officer of Capital A rather than holding an operational role within AirAsia X. He continues to lead the parent company’s strategic direction, particularly in areas such as digital services, logistics, and brand development.

On a related note, AirAsia X has indicated that it is evaluating a potential name change to better reflect its expanded role as the unified airline entity. While no decision has been finalised, the move would align its branding with its operational scope following the consolidation.

