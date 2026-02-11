In the latest step of the budget airline’s global expansion efforts, AirAsia X (AAX) has officially announced a new international route connecting Kuala Lumpur to Bahrain and London’s Gatwick Airport. Per the official statement, Bahrain will be the company’s strategic aviation hub, allowing it “to connect Asia with the Middle East and Europe more effectively.”

This move came after AAX’s recent acquisition and consolidation of Capital A. This is also the first time the Airline is returning to London after over a decade. However, unlike those previous flights, these flights require a stop in the aforementioned Middle Eastern country before continuing on to the British capital.

“Bahrain fits squarely into our long-term network blueprint to link ASEAN and Asia to the world,” Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia X, said. “Our focus remains on disciplined fleet expansion, strengthening core hubs, driving ancillary and digital growth, ensuring every new market strengthens the overall network. This is how we create sustainable value for the group of airlines while continuing to democratise long-haul travel,” he added.

Reuters reports that AirAsia X will launch the Kuala Lumpur-Bahrain-London route in June 2026 and will operate it with its A330 fleet as part of its push to expand international operations. The publication further notes that the airline has been exploring its options to refinance about US$600 million (~RM235.35 million) in debt.

Reuters had earlier reported that Airbus was nearing completion of a significant deal to sell approximately 100 A220 aircraft to AirAsia, with an option for 50 more. Back in June, Tony Fernandes, the airline group’s co-founder, mentioned the company was ready to broaden its fleet by acquiring smaller planes to support new destinations. On the other hand, Farouk Kamal, AirAsia X Deputy Group CEO, said last month that the company was considering ordering a further 150 jets. However, at the time of writing, there has been no further update on the deal. Additionally, Reuters, again, reported that AirAsia agreed to a provisional order for 50 longer-range A321XLR aircraft last July.

(Source: Reuters, AirAsia [statement])