POCO has unveiled the newest additions to its mid-range M series of smartphones, the POCO M8 and the POCO M8 Pro. According to the brand, the new devices offer “flagship-inspired” entertainment features in addition to portability and durability.

Starting with the standard M8, it sports a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 2,392 x 1,080 pixel resolution and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. Aside from that, the handset features an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an IP66 rating.

Internally, the device is equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. Worth noting that the storage is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. Keeping the lights on is a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W charging and 18W reverse charging.

Moreover, the phone runs Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. For connectivity, it supports 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC. On the imaging end, it packs a 50MP rear camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, the front is fitted with a 20MP selfie snapper.

Moving on to the fancier Pro variant, this model boasts a slightly larger 6.83-inch AMOLED screen. This panel features a 2,772 x 1,280 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. In addition to this, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, as well as stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Moreover, it carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings.

Under the hood, it runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. As for storage, you have your choice between two configurations: 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB. Powering the phone is a 6,500mAh battery with 100W charging and 22.5W reverse charging. Other than that, it features the POCO IceLoop Cooling System, a first in the M lineup.

On the software side, the phone also runs Xiaomi HyperOS 2. Connectivity features include 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. Meanwhile, for photography, it gets a dual setup comprising a 50MP main and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it gets a 32MP snapper.

Both models in the series are available in three colourways, namely Silver, Black, and Green. The 256GB version of the POCO M8 retails for RM999, while the 512GB model is priced at RM1,199. Meanwhile the Pro variant has a starting price of RM1,199 for the 8GB+256GB trim. The 12GB+512GB configuration comes at a slightly pricier RM1,499.

That said, the brand is offering the phones at a discounted price until 18 January 2026. Throughout this period, early birds can get the base M8 for as low as RM859 for the 256GB model, or RM959 for the 512GB version. As for the POCO M8 Pro, the promotional prices are RM1,099 and RM1,299 for the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB configurations respectively.

As per usual, customers can get a hold of these phones through the Mi online store. The devices are also available on Xiaomi’s stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

(Source: POCO press release)